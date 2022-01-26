Arsenal fans are enduring a transfer window full of false hope

Another bout of false hope!

Surprise surprise, well it is not really a surprise that Arsenal is set to lose out on yet another transfer target to yet another club!

Long term target Dusan Vlahović seemed close to joining us and things were looking positive but it seems now that Juventus is going to ruin that party!

Could that mean Paulo Dybala, who is yet to sign a contract extension could be on the way out? (If he comes to Arsenal we won’t complain, but that is not very likely.)

But I don’t blame Vlahovic for choosing The Old Lady (if that is of course where he will end up.) I mean why would you want to play for Arsenal, who take one step forward and five steps back?

Juventus want to bolster their team and after we lost out on getting Manuel Locatelli to them, it now seems they will come first in this transfer too.

Sky Sports has seemingly confirmed that it looks likely Juventus will be adding Vlahović to their ranks, but then again that’s what you get when you have a spineless board backing a “yes sir” manager who says the “market is difficult” and gives fans hope we could be in the running for players, yet we get blown off the park by other teams and their contract negotiations!

I am not saying the market isn’t difficult, we know it is, but if you want to win things and you go for a player and a bid you put down is rejected then it is common sense that you increase the bid if you really want that player that much. Because why wouldn’t you, if you went for them in the first place you clearly are interested in them!

You have to do all you can to go out and get that player.

We need additions at Arsenal and the sort of transfer policy or transfer attitude we have where we give up and claim the “market is difficult” is not going to cut it anymore!

It is absolutely ridiculous that we went from being practically front runners for Vlahovic to losing out on a talented player to another club yet again.

When is it going to stop because it’s becoming too much of a joke right now, and the more we need players the less likely we are seeming to be getting anybody in!

I personally think we will not finish in the top four with this current squad and the performances they are putting out.

They clearly have a lot to learn but if we do finish in the top four then I will take my words back, but I don’t think this team is strong enough or even good enough to end up in the top four, not with the way the other teams around us are competing and how strong they all are.

And if we do not add anything in this window, it will be an uphill battle for even sixth place!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_