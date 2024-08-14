Arsenal fans are finally going to see our dream midfield trio of Partey, Rice and Odegaard

Since he was entering the final 12 months of his contract this summer, when it came to the 2024 summer transfer window, a bunch of us Gooners were pretty convinced that we had seen the end of Thomas Partey in the red and white.

Well, surprise, surprise! He is staying.

The Ghana international has made big strides this summer: after four seasons at Arsenal, he’s finally had a complete pre-season under his belt, and he’s been injury-free, maintaining his fitness even after participating in the intense PL run-in and the two World Cup qualifiers with Ghana.

This summer, oddly, there have also been no transfer rumours surrounding him, and he has not been involved in any off-field drama.

Instead, he has had a full month of training, which is a fantastic way to prepare for the upcoming season and reach his peak condition.

With all the preparation, it’s safe to say that Partey has really set himself up for a strong start to the new season. We’ve already talked about how impressive he has been in the last two friendlies, especially with Declan Rice back in the starting lineup for Arsenal.

These two could potentially form a strong partnership in midfield this new season, which increases Arsenal’s chances of achieving glory.

We will finally have our dream midfield trio….

