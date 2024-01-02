Arsenal fans are losing faith in Arteta and he needs to win some silverware (or else?)

Is Arteta’s job in danger if Arsenal don’t win silverware this season?

Mikel Arteta Is facing a lot of stick after the game against Fulham and of course that’s not unusual after a loss and especially after two in a row, Arsenal fans can be a reactionary lot and we always demand results. And when we’ve been so good at the start of the season and last season, we begin to expect more and rightly so. But if we end this season without any silverware, is Mikel Arteta’s job in danger?

After the 2-1 loss against Fulham, social media went crazy, as it usually does, but for the first time in a very long time I started to see #ArtetaOut trending on twitter and there seems to be a lot of fans out there doubting if Arteta is the guy to take this Arsenal squad all the way to the top and with this quality of players that we now have, for me, there no excuses as to why we can’t win silverware this season.

Arteta has been at the club since 2019 and has had a rocky road to where he’s at. In his first full season he took Arsenal to the semi finals of the FA Cup where they beat his previous employer Manchester City to then take them to the final against Chelsea and walked away 2-1 winners and lifted the FA Cup in his first season and Arsenal won the cup for a record 14th time in Arsenal history.

Winning a trophy in your first season isn’t easy and was probably an overachievement for what Arsenal fans were expecting. The next two years have been very up and down, with fans calling for his head on plenty of occasions, but the club stuck with him, backed him and he has since earned that backing with the level of performances we began to show and last season we came so close to lifting the Premier League title and only just fell short at the end of the season.

Again, the club backed Arteta in the summer and brought in some great additions, spending a lot of money, but backing the manager’s plan completely. Fast forward 6 months and it looks like the club have made the right investments, but just like last season, we have started off on fire, albeit with much less excitement, but that fire seems to be dwindling out and we look to be repeating history again. If Arteta doesn’t find a solution to push on into the second half of the season, I do think his job will be in danger.

He’s been given everything he needs to be successful and when managing a team like Arsenal, people expect big things, and if you can’t deliver on that, it could be your time to go. Personally I think Arteta needs to win something this year and because he’s been given all the tools to do so, I can’t think of any excuse why he can’t win anything this season and if he doesn’t, his job is definitely in danger.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

Listen to the new podcast as Joe Broadfoot gives his considered opinion of defeats to West Ham and Fulham in Arsenal’s end to 2023

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…