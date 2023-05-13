Arsenal fans are not happy with increases in ticket prices and having to use touts

Arsenal fans are still hopefully anticipating their team’s possible triumph in the Premier League this season. Despite being viewed as underdogs in the race, supporters remain hopeful that the Gunners can snatch the title from current leaders Manchester City. The excitement is palpable as fans are rushing to secure tickets for Arsenal’s final game of the season against Wolves, with many hoping to witness the team lift the trophy.

However it is nearly impossible to get tickets for except at vastly inflated prices, with high demand for tickets causing prices to skyrocket, with some being sold online for as much as £53,000.

This has sparked criticism from some Arsenal fans who feel that this pricing scheme is unfair and favours the wealthy over the working class. Supporters are calling for action against those reselling tickets at such exorbitant prices.

Although it is highly unlikely that tickets can be obtained through the club, many supporters are turning to resale sites in hopes of securing a chance to see the Gunners potentially win the Premier League title.

Despite the fact that Man City, who are looking incredibly invincible at the moment, will have to drop some points before the end of the season, Arsenal fans remain optimistic and confident that their team can pull off an upset and claim the coveted trophy.

Meanwhile, Arsenal Football Club has announced a hike in its season ticket pricing for the 2023/24 season. The number of games included in the season ticket package will be reduced from 26 to 22, while prices will see an average increase of 5%. The move came after the club consulted with season ticket holders who expressed their desire for more flexibility around attending games and making more tickets available to the club’s growing membership base.

The club has guaranteed that season ticket holders will retain the right to purchase their seat for any additional home cup games on a match-by-match basis. This move is expected to create up to 150,000 extra match tickets for members to purchase in the next season.

The price increase is expected to be below the current rate of inflation, and the funds generated will be redirected to initiatives that will benefit the supporters.

Some of these initiatives include investments in Emirates Stadium, enhancing the matchday experience, improvements to the ticketing system, a 25% discount on season tickets and match tickets for those aged up to 24 years (up from 21), continued discounts for Cannon members aged 17 and 18, and continued 66% discounts for the Family Enclosure for Junior Gunners.

The club has also promised to continue its efforts to clamp down on ticket touts, but whatever they say, the touts seem to be the only ones that have any spare ones…