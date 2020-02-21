Arsenal fans are starting to believe in the team again

Hello everybody! It was another night of victory for us in Greece last night. It was a tough game against the strong Greek opposition in all honesty, but we found a way of beating them. Yes, I predicted a win of 3-1 to Arsenal before the game, but who cares? A win is a win! A needed much win, is welcome for a change.

Last night, I noticed some changes in Arsenal fans here in my homeland, before, during and after the match that I had not noticed in a long while. I finally realized last night that Arsenal fans around the world are starting to believe in their team once more. I don’t know how fans in your countries reacted to Arsenal’s victory in the Europa last night, but I can tell you that over here in Nigeria, Arsenal fans went wild! After being starved of something to cheer about in a long time, the fans are gradually finding reasons to associate with Arsenal.

Hours before the game began, a lot of Arsenal fans in Lagos were seen wearing their Arsenal jerseys. A lot of them who once vowed never to support Arsenal again, were seen wearing various designs of Arsenal’s jerseys. I could not believe my eyes, when about 30 minutes to the game, I saw an old man who has been supporting Arsenal for 50 years now, strolling down to the football viewing center, shouting aloud “My Arsenal is back and we are going to show the world that our victory against Newcastle on Sunday, was not a fluke!” I smiled sheepishly as I watched old man John stroll by with confidence; the type you get when your team starts playing well again.

During the game, at exactly 65 minutes, an argument ensued between some Arsenal fans and some Manchester United fans. The Manchester United fans kept shouting “I thought you guys beat Newcastle mercilessly? Why are you guys finding it hard to score just a goal tonight?” To which another non-Arsenal fan replied: “They have probably run out of goals, considering that they scored four against Newcastle.” A lot of people laughed at his dry joke, but Arsenal fans kept clinging on to hope. And as if the god of soccer was listening to the pleas of the Arsenal fans, several minutes later, Arsenal were a goal better than their opponents. At was at this point that Arsenal fans went berserk! The celebrations of the Arsenal fans were too hot for the non-Arsenal fans to handle, and before anybody knew it, the non-Arsenal fans had started exiting the football viewing center, with their heads bowed down. It feels good to celebrate in the presence of your rivals, doesn’t it? How was the celebration at your end? Thank you Arsenal! Thank you Arteta for giving us a reason to celebrate in the presence of our rivals.

We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua