Arsenal fans are swimming in a pool of Tottenham tears

Swimming joyfully in our rivals tears by Konstantin

Well lovely Arsenal people, north London is red. It always has been. You see, the way people talked before this game like Tottenham are bigger than Arsenal, like it’s a big test, like Conte is the be all and end all. Really?

We always beat Spurs at home. Even during their best times in 60 years, in which they’ve won pretty much nothing, and us being so poor, we always do them at home and we were by far the better team.

We actually tried to play football, not just hit balls forward hoping 3 players on their own can carry us. I’ve been a big champion of the idea that results will eventually match performances.

Tottenham were gifted a point they never deserved at Chelsea by the ref. They were extremely lucky against West Ham. Even a terrible Leicester team went to their place and could’ve scored at least 7. Even Forest had them on the ropes, but failed to score. They are a negative football team and they were well outplayed and beaten.

And seeing how pundits and rivals cry about the red card, not mentioning how we had more shots, more possession, better xG and so on, I love it. I’m swimming in a pool of their tears with a cup of tea and not a care in the world. If you look back at the challenge Royal actually deliberately leaves his foot to hurt Martinelli, because he was so frustrated he was getting smoked.

Anyway, let them cry all they want. It’s because our results now matter. We’re sitting top, above a ridiculous Man City side that just smashed United 6:3, with a monster striker that has 14 goals in 8 games.

We are 11 points clear of Liverpool. A team that was second by 1 point and played the final of every major competition, including the Champions league. Guess what? We play them next. If we beat them, that’s a 14 points lead against a top 4 rival.

That’s the real challenge. We usually beat Spurs, but Liverpool have hurt us a lot. They are there to be got at. If we beat them, I’m banging the title challenge drums.

Our real target before the season started was top 4 and I thought maybe 3d depending on what happens at Chelsea . Looking at the other top 4 contenders now, I’m looking at second place. Man City are more than likely to win it, but if we stay above them till the World cup, who knows?

I want to mention a few players. First off Gabriel… I’m worried about his mistakes. Us giving them a penalty was the only reason they had a 10 minute sniff at the game. He needs to clear that out.

Other than that, the team was sensational. Ben White at right back? Southgate is a joker for not picking him. Saliba is the calmest CB at 21 I’ve ever seen. Martinelli catching smoke when he runs again…

Thomas Partey is easily the most important player in our squad. He bossed the midfield. Keeping him fit will be instrumental to our performances, but in January we have to sign a back up for him. There are 9 games in October, we have to manage him perfectly to get through them, especially against the big teams.

And finally Granit Xhaka… The first person I’ve seen recover from a toxic relationship to become the hero. I see him assisting for fun, turning players to shoot in the corner. Fans singing his name, are you kidding me? I, like many others would’ve driven him to the airport myself in the past 6 years, but fair play to Mikel Arteta. He has taken him out of a position where he was a liability and found a way to exploit his qualities, some of which I didn’t knew he even had. Totally deserved fans singing his name.

The unity of this team and the connection with the fans is like nothing I’ve seen since I’ve been following Arsenal. Overall, I’m loving life. I like top spot, looking down on others… Long may it last!

Konstantin

