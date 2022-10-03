Arsenal fans are swimming in a pool of Tottenham tears

Swimming joyfully in our rivals tears by Konstantin
Well lovely Arsenal people, north London is red. It always has been. You see, the way people talked before this game like Tottenham are bigger than Arsenal, like it’s a big test, like Conte is the be all and end all. Really?
We always beat Spurs at home. Even during their best times in 60 years, in which they’ve won pretty much nothing, and us being so poor, we always do them at home and we were by far the better team.
We actually tried to play football, not just hit balls forward hoping 3 players on their own can carry us. I’ve been a big champion of the idea that results will eventually match performances.
Tottenham were gifted a point they never deserved at Chelsea by the ref. They were extremely lucky against West Ham. Even a terrible Leicester team went to their place and could’ve scored at least 7. Even Forest had them on the ropes, but failed to score. They are a negative football team and they were well outplayed and beaten.
And seeing how pundits and rivals cry about the red card, not mentioning how we had more shots, more possession, better xG and so on, I love it. I’m swimming in a pool of their tears with a cup of tea and not a care in the world. If you look back at the challenge Royal actually deliberately leaves his foot to hurt Martinelli, because he was so frustrated he was getting smoked.
Anyway, let them cry all they want. It’s because our results now matter. We’re sitting top, above a ridiculous Man City side that just smashed United 6:3, with a monster striker that has 14 goals in 8 games.
We are 11 points clear of Liverpool. A team that was second by 1 point and played the final of every major competition, including the Champions league. Guess what? We play them next. If we beat them, that’s a 14 points lead against a top 4 rival.
That’s the real challenge. We usually beat Spurs, but Liverpool have hurt us a lot. They are there to be got at. If we beat them, I’m banging the title challenge drums.
Our real target before the season started was top 4 and I thought maybe 3d depending on what happens at Chelsea . Looking at the other top 4 contenders now, I’m looking at second place. Man City are more than likely to win it, but if we stay above them till the World cup, who knows?
I want to mention a few players. First off Gabriel… I’m worried about his mistakes. Us giving them a penalty was the only reason they had a 10 minute sniff at the game. He needs to clear that out.
Other than that, the team was sensational. Ben White at right back? Southgate is a joker for not picking him. Saliba is the calmest CB at 21 I’ve ever seen. Martinelli catching smoke when he runs again…
Thomas Partey is easily the most important player in our squad. He bossed the midfield. Keeping him fit will be instrumental to our performances, but in January we have to sign a back up for him. There are 9 games in October, we have to manage him perfectly to get through them, especially against the big teams.
And finally Granit Xhaka… The first person I’ve seen recover from a toxic relationship to become the hero. I see him assisting for fun, turning players to shoot in the corner. Fans singing his name, are you kidding me? I, like many others would’ve driven him to the airport myself in the past 6 years, but fair play to Mikel Arteta. He has taken him out of a position where he was a liability and found a way to exploit his qualities, some of which I didn’t knew he even had. Totally deserved fans singing his name.
The unity of this team and the connection with the fans is like nothing I’ve seen since I’ve been following Arsenal. Overall, I’m loving life. I like top spot, looking down on others… Long may it last!
Konstantin
——————————–
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Video Extra – Watch Thierry Henry tell what he thinks about VAR!
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Well Konstantin it a joy to read a thoroughly bubbly article by you on the merits of the Arsenal
Hats off to Arteta and to the club for sticking with him and the plan. It was never going to be easy to make the transition from a slowly declining club to one that could challenge again. I’m pleased for Arteta and his work with Edu – who I wasn’t always complimentary about – for putting it together, piece by piece. Both being footballing men rather than executive types must have helped the chemistry.
It hasn’t been an easy watch over the last couple of years at times but the effort is paying dividends now. The transformation has been a joy.
Conte’s park-the-bus tactic could’ve gone either way, but he didn’t have Spurs stadium’s atmosphere to intimidate the Gunners and our players produced more than 500 high quality passes to suffocate Spuds
Ten Hag also tried the same recipe yesterday that was successfully used against us, but he didn’t have Old Trafford’s atmosphere to intimidate Man City players
It’d be interesting to see whether Conte will still park the bus at home or not, when Spurs meet us again in January next year. That is if he doesn’t move to Juventus to replace Allegri
Arteta is only 2 months away from completing 3 years at the club and 3 years as a professional manager.
The way he’s handled everything, the toxicity, the mental frailties we had, the bad attitudes and egos in the dressing room, for an inexperienced coach.
Do you know how ridiculous that is?
Find it absurd that se of our fans don’t protect him more, like he’s a decade and more years behind nearly all the manager he has to compete with.
No wonder he had managers bigging him up and saying to watch out for him before he even started his managerial position.
Makes decisions that requires balls, and for an inexperienced person, did it well and stood his ground since he knew what he wanted to achieve and how to get there. Got questioned and called all sorts of names by even our fans when he was ruthless, now everyone’s looking at him like he just found some new tricks or stumbled into this.
No, he built thos from the scratch, he inherited a very poor team and players weak mentally, who yes had gotten to the Europa league final, but put up a disastrous performance. He made use of that squad to his best abilities and won the FA cup. What’s sick is he totally tore down everything and ripped apart that same squad while bring in each piece of option as he wanted.
Now as a team, look at how we play, look at how effective we are.
Oh “we didn’t have a playstyle and were never this good”
Yes we were never because we had players who couldn’t do shít the way he wanted.
“You can’t find a striker to do what Arteta wants”
In steps Jesus to trash that narrative.
We had Auba who’d be a ghost in games, who if he wasn’t on the scoreboard, you’d have no idea he was on the pitch, we had Lacazette who will run and come turn a midfielder who forgetting his primary job is to score goals.
Now watch Jesus on Sunday puts himself in position to score against Liverpool while Martinelli and Saka get their final ball perfect because it won’t be Lacazette or Auba leading the line.
Some of us saw this coming already and we saw the gameplay building up.
Are we title challengers? We’re a season behind that target TBH, and if we end up challenging all the way, then great and we’re ahead.
May the good vibes last
Well said Eddie, very well said indeed
That Gabriel penalty was so painful like wtf u are in the penalty area stay on ur feet why are sliding for God sake. Even 21 year old saliba knows u can’t do dat in d penalty area