Arsenal fans are “the tsunami of this project” says Mikel Arteta

Arteta thanks fans for helping him in his rebuild by Yash

As Mikel Arteta put pen to paper over his long-term future at Arsenal Football Club, it didn’t take him long to shift the focus to the fans.

Thers is no doubt in the fact that Arsenal has one of the biggest fanbases in world football, even though it has lost some of its old shine lately.

Speaking to Arsenal.com, the Gunners manager highlighted the importance of the 12th man in the team.

💬 "I’m really excited, grateful and really, really happy today." 🎙 @M8Arteta — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 6, 2022

“For me they have been the tsunami of this project,” Arteta started.

“For two seasons we haven’t had them, so with the way I want the team to play, with the balance we have established, and I want people to lead the club in the way I believe we should be leading it.”

“Without them it was impossible to do it. So, from the moment we have had them close to us, they have sensed and felt that energy and that way of now representing the club to a much deeper level.”

The former Arsenal captain, who donned the club’s jersey 110 times, continued, “That’s when a sense of belonging from the fans becomes natural, and that’s why everything clicked in my opinion to go and perform to the level that we are doing now.”

Everyone is well aware of the fact that the work has not crossed the finish line just yet. With just two points separating us with Totten*am, it can go down to the wire with four games remaining.

Regardless of the fact that we finish in the Champions League place or not, we can be thoroughly proud of this young Gunners team.

A team that made the Arsenal fans believe in something bigger.

Yash Bisht