Arsenal fans are too fed up to even protest against Kroenke

If you were reviewing a movie or music most would judge between great and terrible.

You can be in a relationship who at one point you love, then one day hate.

Occasionally though there’s a point that feelings goes beyond terrible or hate. Where it’s just disdain.

Where you’re so angry, so broken, you haven’t got the energy anymore to show your emotion. You shouted so much your throat is sore. Your eyes can’t manage another tear drop. You can’t physically worry any more. Your tired because you’re stressed, you’re stressed because your tired.

The Kroenke Family will be satisfied that just over 100 people attended a protest before the West Brom game.

Thursday was seen as our rock bottom. Yet with his ‘customers’ at their most annoyed, our owner won’t be worried by how many turned out. That’s because he doesn’t understand the emotion of football in this country.

If he did, he might be more worried than when thousands demonstrated before the Everton fixture.

This fan base has proved they can organise a gathering. A quick scan of social media will tell him how the consensus feel.

There’s one thing a group meeting up when you still have the hope of a European Final. Midweek was the final blow.

Fans are scared about the club’s future, they are wounded, dreams are shackled, hope has dwindled. It’s so dark that not just do some Gooners not want to talk about Arsenal, they don’t want to associate themselves with anything Arsenal-related.

Football fans are a unique breed in terms of loyalty.

Trust me (and our American custodian will never understand this), it takes a lot for a football fan to no longer have the energy to complain.

So where Silent Stan will naively think fans are already tiring of taking action, in reality he should wonder how far he has pushed us for us now to just be shrugging our shoulders.

We have accepted you don’t care Mr Kroenke.

Do your worst! What more can you take from us?

Hearing there was an 18.00 pm protest planned, my plan was to write a live minute by minute update.

I didn’t advertise this one, as I feared some gooners were so fed up with Thursday that they might follow in the footsteps of a portion of their Man United peers who last Sunday broke laws outside and inside Old Trafford.

Arsenal as a club were prepared for a backlash, forming a shield in front of the Armoury, of police and stewards in bright orange suits. It’s a sad reflection of English Football that certain stadiums need this much protection at a time when venues are empty.

It’s a cruel irony that the Gunners can be organised for this kind of thing but not on the pitch.

As the deadline for the gathering passed the hour, it was clear that there were more law enforcement and security then there were fans. A kind estimate would be between 80-100 who eventually met in one area and sang a few songs while one man banged a drum.

The truth is if you were taking an afternoon walk, you wouldn’t have thought this was a protest.

It takes nothing away from those that gave up their free time to turn out and is equally zero reflection on those who chose to spend their Sunday with their families.

There’s only so many times you can stand outside the Emirates, Yelling ‘Kroenke Get out of Our Club’ towards the door knowing he’s not on the other side.

He can’t hear you!!!!

In fact he’s not even watching us play. Arsenal will never win another title under the current regime.

I wish gooners that I could give you a positive solution but as soon as we accept it, the less pain you feel.

As fans, we are in a relationship where we are trapped. The Kroenke’s are abusing our love, but not breaking the law, and therefore no one can help us.

This Week I predict thousands will again protest in Manchester because they believe they can at least force some sort of change.

Our battle is …. how do you get a man to care who doesn’t care? Which means after 16 years, fans don’t care about making you care anymore. If he knew anything about the sport, Mr Kroenke would know that us not caring long term is NOT good news for him.

Be Kind In The Comments

Dan