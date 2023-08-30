Arsenal fans are unhappy with the sale of Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun’s transfer from Arsenal to AS Monaco is nearing completion, causing some discontent among Gooners. Following an impressive loan spell at Reims last season, the striker seemed poised for another opportunity to showcase his talents within Mikel Arteta’s first team.

Contrary to these expectations, the talented USMNT star is on the verge of returning to France, a country where he excelled in the previous campaign. This decision stems from the club’s perspective, with Arteta maintaining reservations about his suitability for the team.

Yet, not all supporters share this viewpoint. A report in The Sun has unveiled a segment of fans who are infuriated by the club’s choice to allow Balogun’s departure, particularly without affording him the chance to validate his potential.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Doing well in France is different from doing so in the Premier League and we must trust the judgement of Arteta.

The gaffer has proven to be a very good manager who makes the best decisions and we trust him to prove his decision on Balogun is correct at the end of this campaign.

We wish the striker the best in France and hopefully, he will move again to earn us some money from his sell-on clause.

