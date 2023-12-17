Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal fans ask their club to break the bank for Osimhen after stunning assist

Some Arsenal fans were stunned by Victor Osimhen’s assist for Napoli’s second goal in their 2-1 win against Cagliari last night, and they are urging their club to sign him at all costs.

Osimhen is one of the strikers that the Gunners are targeting, and the Nigerian is reportedly also keen on the move.

Osimhen has just returned from an injury, and Napoli needed to win that game, having been in poor form. He opened the scoring for them, but Cagliari equalised. Then came his moment of magic, persistence, and brilliance.

A cross came in from the wing; the Nigerian chested the ball, controlled it repeatedly on his knee while moving away from multiple Cagliari defenders, and then set up a brilliant assist for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

This performance was even more impressive than the superb goal he scored earlier. According to a report in the Daily Mail, Arsenal fans were all over social media, calling for their club to break the bank for the striker.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen is a striker capable of moments of brilliance like what we saw yesterday, and he will do a good job for us if we add him to our squad.

But he will cost a lot of money and should be worth it if he keeps his motivation in England.

