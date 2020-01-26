Arsenal fans being divided is what being a Gooner is all about

Arsenal has thrived with a divisive fan base and always will.

Right now, Arsenal fans are divided over Mesut Ozil but that is nothing new. It is always the way it has been.

I can quickly run off tens of divisive issues that have seen Gooners argue with each other. I can recall a heated debate in the pubs when George Graham was winning silverware over the style of football or when Sol Campbell was signed and I cannot imagine any history of Arsenal that will be told in the future that will not make reference to the end of Arsene Wenger’s time.

Debating Mesut Ozil is kinda tame to some of what has gone before, same with the notorious AFTV and even the signing of Nicolas Pepe.

It is what we Arsenal fans do, most of the time we do it without malice and in an intelligent passionate manner.

To the outsider, it may represent a divided fan base but to Arsenal fans, it is just another day discussing the club we all love.

Over the last few days, I have personally seen division in how we celebrated a draw with Chelsea. Some fans think it has gone too far, I mean, it was just a draw at the end of the day, others point to context and what that result means in the real world.

Red cards for Aubameyang and Luiz have even divided fans with some actually thinking neither was deserved.

Arsenal fans are one of the most loyal in the world, the travelling support and numbers on social media etc show this and with such vast numbers involved divided opinions is only natural.

As far as I am concerned, Arsenal fans disagreeing with each other is in our DNA and long may that be the case.