Arsenal fans believe Arteta proved right witnessing this video of Saliba mistake

Arsenal loanee William Saliba has come under the spotlight for his error in Nice’s clash with Rennes last night.

The Gunners sent the defender out on loan to the Ligue 1 side in January following the manager’s decision not to use the 19 year-old in the first-half of the campaign, and he has been enjoying a regular run of first-team football for his new club.

Since returning to France, he has largely been impressing, leading to a number of fans to believe that the player has to get his chance back at Arsenal in the new season, but the opinions on Twitter after the error (which you can see below) has made some believe that Arteta may have been right all along to overlook him.

The defender is seen failing turning down the easy pass to his fellow defender, in favour of trying to find a team-mate further

😲❗️ MARTIN TERRIER with a brilliant one-man goal to bring @staderennais level with @ogcnice_eng at 1-1!#SRFCOGCN

Pictures courtesy of BeinSports & Eleven Sports

A number of fans have reacted badly to his error, and one even moved to claim that he would be ‘hung out to dry’ if he did this in the Premier League, while another claimed that Saliba is making at least one key mistake in each match he plays/

If Mustafi or Xhaka played the ball that Saliba did tonight that led to Nice conceding a goal they would be hung out to dry. — Shocks 🎗️ (@shaughsAFC) February 27, 2021

They’re literally exactly the same though, they were really bad when he was still at the club and they’re still really bad now Todibo is not an improvement and Saliba makes a serious mistake basically every single game Learn to Formulate an unbiased viewpoint — Sam Goz (@Sam_Goz) February 27, 2021

What do we think Arsenal fans? Does Saliba deserve his shot in Arsenal’s first-team yet or does he still have some work to do?

