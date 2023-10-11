Arsenal fans believe their team will trigger Bruno Guimaraes release clause

Bruno Guimaraes has recently extended his contract with Newcastle United, and in this new deal, the Magpies have included a release clause.

The Brazilian midfielder has been a standout performer for Newcastle since his move to England, and this has piqued the interest of Arsenal. The Gunners have had their sights set on Guimaraes since his time at Lyon, but it was Newcastle who secured his signature.

Guimaraes played a pivotal role in helping Newcastle qualify for the Champions League at the end of the previous season, and he continues to impress in the current campaign.

According to a report from The Sun, Arsenal fans believe that their team will eventually activate Guimaraes’ £100 million release clause. This belief was bolstered by Guimaraes’ comment on Gabriel Martinelli’s social media post, which some Arsenal supporters interpret as a hint at a potential move to their club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Guimaraes is one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League and would be an excellent addition to our squad if we added him to the group.

But paying £100million for him would be hard after we splashed a similar amount on Declan Rice, who has won a European trophy.

It is unlikely that Newcastle will sell him less than his release clause because he is a key player for them.

