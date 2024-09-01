Arsenal fans blast Gabriel for his role in Brighton’s equaliser

Arsenal fans blame Gabriel Magalhães for Brighton’s equaliser after the Gunners played a 1-1 draw against the Seagulls this weekend.
Mikel Arteta’s side seemed on course for victory after taking the lead, but Brighton found a way back into the game around the hour mark.
It was a goal that Arsenal could have avoided, as they had otherwise been solid at the back.
João Pedro scored from a rebound after David Raya made a great save, but some Gooners believe Gabriel could have prevented the goal with better defending.
A report from Football Insider reveals that some fans think there was a gap between Gabriel and William Saliba that the Brazilian should have covered.
His failure to do so led to the opening that Brighton exploited to score.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We do not have to pick out individual players to blame because the team did well until we lost Declan Rice.
If the midfielder had not been sent off, he could have been another line of defence that would have stopped Brighton from creating and scoring that chance.
The players will learn from their mistakes and we expect a better performance when we face Tottenham in our next game.
Arsenal vs Brighton could become the Blame Game (literally). We need to turn that page now.
With City playing Brentford before our trip to Sp*rs, Arsenal must turn in their best post-Brighton, Rice-free, performance or City could be five points ahead before we’ve played five games.
Too early to be thinking like that
Be lots of twists and turns
I think the players did well after Rice was sent off Martin!!
Playing nearly fifty minutes against Brighton with ten men was a great performance, especially as we could have won it by creating two excellent chances ourselves.
Blaming an individual is complete nonsense – one could argue that Saliba should have covered the space, but of course, that’s not what one does is it?
The only thing that caught my eye during the Brighton goal was, Pedro starting his run from behind Partey, and still reaching to connect with the Rebound when Partey was not even in the box. Partey was jogging really. In absence of Rice, he could’ve been more vigilant of that run.
@Daulat we seem to be on the same page. True their was a gap between Gabriel and Saliba but it’s more of Partey’s responsibility to chase the ball but we all know he doesn’t have the legs for pace like Pedro.
Overall, the Boys after Rice red card did their best to earn a point against a very well coached Brighton side.
I thought Partey was more to blame too but he generally didn’t have a very good game at all.