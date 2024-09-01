Arsenal fans blast Gabriel for his role in Brighton’s equaliser

Arsenal fans blame Gabriel Magalhães for Brighton’s equaliser after the Gunners played a 1-1 draw against the Seagulls this weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s side seemed on course for victory after taking the lead, but Brighton found a way back into the game around the hour mark.

It was a goal that Arsenal could have avoided, as they had otherwise been solid at the back.

João Pedro scored from a rebound after David Raya made a great save, but some Gooners believe Gabriel could have prevented the goal with better defending.

A report from Football Insider reveals that some fans think there was a gap between Gabriel and William Saliba that the Brazilian should have covered.

His failure to do so led to the opening that Brighton exploited to score.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We do not have to pick out individual players to blame because the team did well until we lost Declan Rice.

If the midfielder had not been sent off, he could have been another line of defence that would have stopped Brighton from creating and scoring that chance.

The players will learn from their mistakes and we expect a better performance when we face Tottenham in our next game.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…