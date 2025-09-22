Arsenal fans call for one player to be sold after his Man City performance

Leandro Trossard was a surprise inclusion in Arsenal’s starting line-up against Manchester City at the weekend, with many supporters expecting Eberechi Eze to retain his place in the team. The decision highlighted the competition for attacking roles at the Emirates this season, with several new arrivals increasing pressure on established squad members.

A Disappointing Display Against City

Trossard’s selection raised eyebrows before kick-off, and his performance did little to silence scepticism. Featuring for 84 minutes, he failed to make a significant impact in a match where Arsenal controlled possession for long periods. According to Football Insider, the Belgian recorded zero shots and key passes among other disappointing statistics, underlining a muted display on a major stage.

The report further noted that frustration among some sections of the fanbase has grown, with renewed calls for Trossard to be sold. Such reactions reflect the high expectations placed on Arsenal’s attacking players, particularly in fixtures against direct rivals. In the wake of his underwhelming showing, doubts have resurfaced about his long-term role in the squad.

Balancing Patience and Squad Depth

Despite the criticism, it is important to acknowledge that the clash with Manchester City was a challenging fixture for several Arsenal players, many of whom struggled to exert consistent influence. One performance cannot define a player’s future, especially someone of Trossard’s experience and versatility. His ability to operate across multiple attacking positions makes him a valuable asset for squad depth, a critical component in a long and demanding campaign.

While his place in the starting eleven may come under threat as others compete for minutes, Trossard’s role as an experienced option should not be dismissed lightly. Maintaining strength in depth is vital for Arsenal if they are to compete effectively in both domestic and European competitions, and squad rotation will be essential as the season progresses.

The City game may not have shown Trossard at his best, but it would be premature to judge him solely on that performance.

