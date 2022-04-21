Arsenal fans can allow themselves a little smile after beating Chelsea

Typical typical Arsenal!

It would be Arsenal-esque to lose three games in a row that on paper we should have won, and then go out a few days after our latest loss and beat Chelsea wouldn’t it?

So the smiles are slightly back on Arsenal fan faces albeit for a short period of time, and no we are not fickle, we do know there are tough games still to come. But although the game is done and dusted now, we can and deserve to gloat for at least 24 hours don’t we?

It was a heart attack waiting to happen really and an ‘edge of your seat game’ at times with not knowing who will score the next goal and all, but there’s no doubt it was a good team performance from our boys. It was a game that Mikel Arteta got the tactics down to a T although there were questionable defending at times..

And had we played like that against Palace, Brighton and Southampton we may have been sitting pretty above Spurs!

But all is not lost and we move forward.

Another person that is no doubt smiling is Eddie Nketiah, who finally got on the scoresheet, twice, in a Premier League game as well and it was nice to see, but can he carry that into the next few games if given the nod? I sure hope so.

I must admit I did raise my eyebrows when the team-sheet came out and I saw Gabriel Martinelli, Alex Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe all on the bench and Nketiah leading the line, but he soon wiped away those doubts and maybe, just maybe, this will be the beginning of Eddie.

And of course goals for Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe should be an ever present thing for our team, but that’s where they will learn to be more consistent I’m sure.

But if there is one criticism I would have to point out it would be that we are conceding far too many goals, and I know I have previously said I’m happy to concede as long as we win and walk away with all three points. I stand by that but I would like us to be a bit tighter at the back as a clean sheet and three points goes down better in terms of goal difference if that comes to count at the end of the season!

However, a win is a win and a lovely one at that, although let’s not get too ahead of ourselves as each remaining game is a test in itself and there will be more twists and turns to come I’m sure.

For now though we deserve a smile, until the next one, hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_