Arsenal fans can allow themselves a little smile after beating Chelsea

Typical typical Arsenal!
It would be Arsenal-esque to lose three games in a row that on paper we should have won, and then go out a few days after our latest loss and beat Chelsea wouldn’t it?
So the smiles are slightly back on Arsenal fan faces albeit for a short period of time, and no we are not fickle, we do know there are tough games still to come. But although the game is done and dusted now, we can and deserve to gloat for at least 24 hours don’t we?
It was a heart attack waiting to happen really and an ‘edge of your seat game’ at times with not knowing who will score the next goal and all, but there’s no doubt it was a good team performance from our boys. It was a game that Mikel Arteta got the tactics down to a T although there were questionable defending at times..
And had we played like that against Palace, Brighton and Southampton we may have been sitting pretty above Spurs!
But all is not lost and we move forward.
Another person that is no doubt smiling is Eddie Nketiah, who finally got on the scoresheet, twice, in a Premier League game as well and it was nice to see, but can he carry that into the next few games if given the nod? I sure hope so.
I must admit I did raise my eyebrows when the team-sheet came out and I saw Gabriel Martinelli, Alex Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe all on the bench and Nketiah leading the line, but he soon wiped away those doubts and maybe, just maybe, this will be the beginning of Eddie.
And of course goals for Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe should be an ever present thing for our team, but that’s where they will learn to be more consistent I’m sure.
But if there is one criticism I would have to point out it would be that we are conceding far too many goals, and I know I have previously said I’m happy to concede as long as we win and walk away with all three points. I stand by that but I would like us to be a bit tighter at the back as a clean sheet and three points goes down better in terms of goal difference if that comes to count at the end of the season!
However, a win is a win and a lovely one at that, although let’s not get too ahead of ourselves as each remaining game is a test in itself and there will be more twists and turns to come I’m sure.
For now though we deserve a smile, until the next one, hey Gooners?
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
Yes surprise and relief.
There is not joy yet because Spurs remain favourite for 4th place which now looks likely to be decided by the NLD. I predicted top 6 from the off and am staying with that.
For me personally I don’t think Arsenal is ready for CL football or at least needs a big summer window. Both sides spent the whole game trying to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Terrible defending and poor finishing cost both sides. Arsenal was simply the luckier of two very poor sides. Arsenal Spurs and Man U do not deserve CL football so I don’t mind if we do or we don’t get top 4 but if we out last the other two bumbling Berties well why not 🙂
A real team effort I want to see that magic makes life more worth living. Being a arsenal fan has been full of ups and downs never a dull moment I hope the immortals return with arteta 🥲 new and improved at some point in time.
I’ve got egg on my face. I never expected Nketiah to be such a nuisance to Chelsea. He is not the long term solution but he did a job. ESR and Bukayo are fantastico. It’s still going to be hard to get 4th, but lets dream at least. If we would have got a decent striker in January we would have claimed 4th already. The Spuds derby is now a six pointer…sadly the imposters from Tottenham have a better GD so are a little ahead. I do think Pepe could be a weapon for us and I hope he gets a little game time. We have 6 cup finals left…can we do it or will we crumble?
Its funny how I saw majority of Chelsea fans saying Tuchel shouldn’t play Christensen at all as he’s going to leave for free next summer (and indeed, he did sub him off at half-time).
And yet we have 3 free players who are leaving in the summer, and we have to rely heavily on them!
Off topic, but I don’t envy Manchester United’s fixture list:
Pool, away, 4-0
Arsenal, away
Chelsea, home
Brentford, home
Brighton, away
Palace, away
Can the same team from last night, please, turn up again on Saturday?
The biggest problem now is the way our prayers lose the ball in a dangerous areas to the opponents.
Still not sure why ESR sits bench for so many games when he is one of our biggest goal threats, good to see him score again.
Arteta said this last week… Arteta spoke about how Smith Rowe’s fitness problems have prevented him from being coached fully into playing this role.
“He’s not been completely fit to be training and playing every game, but it’s a possibility. It’s a position that I think he can fulfil in the future, but he needs training, and he needs experience in it,”
Direct qualification to Europa League = Good job
Qualification to CL = Extraordinally achievment
The Spuds have 2 tough games remaining in their run in, Liverpool and Leicester. I hope both of them do us a favor by beating the Spuds. That said we have tough games against Man Utd., WestHam and the Spuds so its anybody’s guess who will make the top 4, its between us and the Spuds. It will be fantastic returning to the CL but for that we have to consistently win all our remaining games by treating each game as a Cup final. I think MA should stick to the same line up against Man Utd.