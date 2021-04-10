Arsenal fans can breath a sigh of relief if Balogun signs

Folarin Balogun close to signing contract extension with Arsenal

There is usually calm before a storm, but at Arsenal, things go about in a different manner.

Last night’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Czech side Slavia Prague was followed by some good news.

The DailyMail reported that Arsenal’s prodigal striker Folarin Balogun is on the verge of extending his contract beyond the summer.

This is a huge news for the club as the talented striker looked destined to leave the Emirates Stadium in a nominal fee.

The likes of Manchester City, Everton, Swansea City, Brentford and even Germany’s RB Leipzig were linked to the 19-year-old striker.

But now those links will vanish into thin air after the reports broke out that the American born center forward has eventually decided to stay.

Mikel Arteta looks to have persuaded Balogun that he indeed has a future at the North London side. The Spaniard, speaking to the media last week said, “I think I am pretty positive about it and every time I spoke to him, he mentions the same thing, that he’s determined to stay here, that he wants to stay here.

“We have had some really positive conversations with his agent as well and Edu is in charge of that.

“He’s been spending a lot of time and energy to make that deal happen because it’s important for us to keep our talent in the house, and what we can guarantee is that we’re doing everything we can to keep him.”

The 19-year-old has been ruthless for the youth sides of the club. He has scored 21 goals and assisted six times for the Arsenal’s U23 side in 47 appearances. While his record at U18 level is even more impressive.

The young striker has 38 goals and eight assists in 41 appearances.

The contractual situation of the forward was bound to make the Arsenal faithful nervous. They have seen countless players such as Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Donyell Malen, Ismael Bennacer and most notably Serge Gnabry leave the club to make a name for themselves.

At least the fans can now take a sigh of relief that the history won’t be repeated with Balogun.

Yash Bisht

