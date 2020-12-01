Arsenal fans can “expect something special” in January – but not Aouar

Happy December everyone, and it would appear that the Arsenal transfer rumours are going to be starting early, despite the window not opening until January.

With the dire form the Gunners are going through, most Gooners would agree that Mikel Arteta desperately needs a creative midfielder urgently, and yesterday we were given a glimmer of hope from the transfer guru Fabrizio Romano who was reported as saying Arsenal fans can expect “something special”…

.@FabrizioRomano on the January transfer window: "I tell you that I expect something special from Arsenal."[@QueGolazoPod] — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) November 30, 2020

After our long persuit of Houssem Aouar from Lyon in the summer, Arsenal fans were hoping to see us go back for him in January, especially after hearing he was dropped from Lyon’s squad this weekend.

But the player himself has now stated that his punishment for not training was just a misunderstanding and he has no problems with the Lyon sporting director Juninho, who decided upon his punishment, and is not considering leaving Lyon in January. Aouar told RMC: “I’ll be at Lyon until next summer, at least.”

“I do not see how I could be unhappy in my city, in my club. That is something that I do not understand.

“I am very happy to be here, I took the decision to stay with the club that formed me, I savour every day I have here.

“Everything that I want, is to put this club back in its rightful place with my team-mates. I am very happy to be here, we have an enormous amount of ambitions for this season.”

So, it doesn’t look like Arteta’s main target will be coming in January, but who on earth could be the “something special” for Arsenal?