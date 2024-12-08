Arsenal fans can never accuse Arteta of not being ambitious – “That’s the aim”

Arsenal defeated Manchester United 2-0 on Wednesday night. Despite their victory over one of their oldest arch-rivals, the Gunners have unexpectedly faced criticism for their methods.

With two well-hit corners, Arsenal put two past the Red Devils to make it 22nd league goals from a set piece since the start on 2023-24.

Arsenal CORNERED Manchester United twice!

54’—Arsenal corner kick: goal

73’—Arsenal corner kick: goal

Critics should have criticised Manchester United for their poor corner defending, but they ended up criticising Arsenal for finding a way to win the game through them.

I wonder, do you generate corners out of thin air? In that game, Arsenal managed to generate 13 corners, which meant that Man Utd faced so much pressure from our attack that they were forced to retreat in order to kill the ball and concede a corner. They had no options. As excellent as United thinks they are, they didn’t put our Gunners under such pressure.

Amidst all the criticism Arsenal has received, they have been labelled Corner FC or even described as prime “Tony Pulis Stoke City“, Mikel Arteta had dropped the perfect claims to shush critics.

On Arsenal being labelled corner kings, Artet told Arsenal.com: “Well we want to be the kings of everything.

“On set-pieces we want to be the best in the world. High press, the best in the world. Attacking open spaces, the best in the world. Best atmosphere. The best at everything.

“Before it was we weren’t scoring enough goals. We were soft when defending. We didn’t have mentality. We weren’t physical enough. We could not challenge the top teams, 22 years, 17 years without winning away from home in big matches.

“We want to be the best at everything now. The best academy. The best individual development for players. The best recruitments. The best coaches. The best players. The best of the best. That’s the aim.

“If that’s not the objective then we should be working somewhere else.”

In their quest to win the league, the Gunners are right to want to maximize on their strengths.

No one hits the corners like Arsenal, so their perfection shouldn’t overshadow their brilliance. Surely Arsenal isn’t like Stoke City. The disparity between the two teams is stark; one is competing for the Premier league title, while the other never has and unlikely to ever.

Once viewed as soft and lacking in strength, Arsenal’s determination and passion now pose a challenge so of course our opponents are going to jealous!

