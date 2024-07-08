Arsenal fans can now forget about Zubimendi – He’s made his decision

Last week, Charles Watts stated that Arsenal were still interested in Martin Zubimendi, and I believe we swiftly discussed how he would be a formidable partner for Declan Rice.

As we mentioned, the Real Sociedad midfielder’s excellent ball-winning skills, tackling ability, and ability to intercept play would release Rice from defensive duties and allow him to play as a box-to-box midfielder.

Clearly, activating the Spaniard’s £51 million release clause would not be an issue; the problem would be convincing the player to leave La Real and La Liga to join Arsenal. Well, it appears that the player is adamant about his desire to remain with Real Sociedad.

“Where am I going to play next season? I’m going to be at Real Sociedad. I have a contract with Real Sociedad, and that’s where I’m most comfortable,” Zubimendi said, speaking to El Diario Vasco.

I suppose these claims help Arsenal avoid a transfer scandal. Last year, they also expressed interest in him, but he snubbed them. If Arsenal tried to sign him this summer, he would undoubtedly reject them once again. The North Londoners can now simply focus on other targets, such as Amadou Onana and Joao Neves, who may be ready to move up Arsenl’s wish list.

