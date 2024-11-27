Arsenal fans can only celebrate Mikel Arteta’s greatest night in Europe so far

Mikel Arteta’s greatest night in Europe

Last night Arsenal obliterated Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League in a show of goals.

The Gunners destroyed the current reigning Portuguese Champions 5-1, shattering their 18 month undefeated run at home.

Gabriel Martinelli slid the ball into the back of the net from a low Julian Timber cross from the right flank inside the opening ten minutes.

After 21 minutes Bukayo Saka stormed into the box, beating the keeper with his pass to Havertz who tucked the ball into an empty net at the far side of goal.

On the stroke of halftime Declan Rice fired in a corner to triple The North Londoners advantage, witnessing Gabriel get a head to the ball and scoring in the classic unwavering style of his.

Minutes into the second half Lisbon pulled one back, through a corner of their own doing thanks to Goncalo Inacio.

Saka with the goods again then slotted his penalty into the bottom right corner of goal despite their keeper flying in the correct direction of the ball after 65 minutes.

In the 82nd minute Leandro Trossard headed in the rebounded shot of Mikel Merino just in front of the goalmouth.

It was the first time The Gunners had rampaged a side in Europe with five strikes since 2008 versus Fenerbache in the Champions’ League group stage in group H.

During the press conference after the match, a proud and gleaming Mikel Arteta proclaimed last night’s victory is his greatest game in Europe since being in charge of Arsenal:” for sure, especially against the opponent that we played in their home, I don’t think they have lost a game in 18 months.

“They’ve been in top form, better than anybody they play here, so to play to the level with the determination, the purpose, the fluidity that we’ve done today …. very pleased.”

This is arguably the Spaniards most memorable night in the Champions League since taking over Arsenal in 2020, so long may it continue…

Liam Harding

