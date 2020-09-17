Arsenal fans can still buy programmes even if you can’t go to the game

No games, no problem for Arsenal Match day programme revenue!

As we return to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday in our first home fixture of the season, a juicy London derby against West Ham. Although fans will not be there, it has been revealed on our website that fans can still get their hands on the official match day programme.

Just like the final few games of last season, and all because of the pandemic, the club is giving supporters the chance to purchase the match day programme online and they will then post them out in time for supporters in the UK to receive on or before the upcoming match day.

The difference this time is that unlike those final four games, the programme is back to its full size with 84 pages packed full of exclusive interviews and features, including the official word from manager Mikel Arteta and newly signed skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in their exclusive ‘programme notes’.

The website states that;

“Since the club’s early days in Woolwich, we have produced a match day programme for supporters for each and every home game and we’re proud of the fact that our match day publication has always had a reputation as one of the very best in the game.”

Programmes are available for £4.99 including postage and if you can’t wait for each game to come round then you are able to purchase subscriptions for the entire season. It will cost you mind; because a domestic subscription for all home games (league and cup) costs £99, Europe £130, ROW £150. You can buy your subscription on the below link:

https://arsenaldirect.arsenal.com/Memorabilia/Match-Day-Programmes/c/programmes

So get buying Gooners, if we can’t be physically there at least we can have some aspect of the game in our homes, and by doing so we can help with the increase of revenue which will no doubt go straight into a certain Mr Kroenke’s pocket!

Gooners what do you think of the offering from Arsenal with the match day programmes?

Shenel