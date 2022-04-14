Arsenal fans can stop worrying about Barcelona’s interest in Gabriel

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to keep Gabriel Magalhaes at the club amidst a recent interest from Barcelona.

The Brazilian has become one of the club’s key men in recent campaigns, and he has already formed a solid partnership with Ben White at the back for the Gunners.

However, recently, reports emerged that he is attracting the attention of Barcelona, and the Catalans will look to add him to their squad soon.

When Barca wants your player, you should be worried because they are one of the most attractive sides in the world.

But Arsenal doesn’t need to because Gabriel is happy in London, and he recently confirmed it.

The former Lille man told Premier League Productions as quoted by The Evening Standard: ‘Well in my first season I certainly learnt a lot.

”It’s been a real challenge here and I am more and more settled every day. I feel better and better with each passing game. At the same time, we know we all can’t be perfect in every match. We do make mistakes.

‘But I feel good, I feel at home at Arsenal. It’s a great squad to be a part of and together I am sure we can achieve a lot. I am very happy here.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Keeping our best players will be one of the most important things that we do in the coming summers.

If we keep them and add better players to other positions, we will return to the glory days just as we want.

However, if we don’t do that, we would keep “rebuilding” for decades to come.