Arsenal fans can stop worrying about Calafiori’s “injury-prone” label

With personal conditions negotiated and a bid submitted to Bologna, Ricardo Calafiori is ready to become Arsenal’s second acquisition of the summer after David Raya. Before his move, Raya, who impressed on a season-long loan with his superior goalkeeping, signed permanently from Brentford for £27 million last week.

Most Arsenal fans believe Calafiori will be a success at the Emirates Stadium; he is developing into a reliable left back and left central defender. Even so, whenever Arsenal appears to be about to sign a player, the entire world predicts how poor the signing will be. On the internet, Arsenal critics have highlighted Calafiori’s injury cases as a concern.

…Injuries..Games missed

23/24 1 2

22/23 4 16

21/22 4 20

20/21 4 33

However, based on the data above (courtesy of Transfermarkt), it is unreasonable to classify the Italian as injury-prone, as he has only missed two games since the beginning of 2023/24, due to a knock. He was instrumental in Bologna’s resurgence last season, helping them finish fifth in Serie A and qualify for their first Champions League appearance in 60 years.

His injury record clearly isn’t that bad, and none of those injuries are catastrophic, save for the horrific one he suffered in 2019, when he was just 17 years old, but has certainly improved his fitness since he has grown into the team.

However, as with Raya, Havertz, Rice, Trossard, Jorginho, White, and Ramsdale before Calafiori, Arsenal’s detractors raised concerns about their swoops, but they ultimately proved to be unfounded. When will they learn? Mikel Arteta and Edu have made questionable transfer moves, and even so, they’ve also proven they have an eye for talent, which Califiori has proven he has it in spades.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.