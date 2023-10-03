Arsenal fans can sympathise with Liverpool after obvious VAR error

Gooners can relate how Liverpool fans felt this weekend.

In February, PGMOL admitted that Brentford’s equaliser at the Emirates shouldn’t have counted and that those working VAR simply had forgotten to draw on the lines.

Given that’s literally your job at Stockley Park (a well-paid one as well) that’s quite the oversight.

It’s not clear what the ‘human error ‘was on Saturday. Theories range from those checking if Diaz was offside having a lapse in concentration, relaying ‘check complete’ when they intended to say the opposite or thinking the match official had awarded the goal so therefore when they said ‘check complete’ they were saying goal.

Whatever the mistake, isn’t that what a VAR assistant is for?

At some point, those in charge of the technology knew an error had been made but were too cowardly to communicate.

That’s the hardest bit to accept.

Mistakes can happen, it’s how you respond to them.

The moment Spurs take a free kick the officials who just gave the command knew something was wrong.

They either chose to stay quiet or were not watching the TV screen at all times.

It seems crazy that sport worth billions could be decided by a couple of blokes in a room, messing around on their phones and not watching the monitor.

That’s the only kind of explanation, like a movie where the security guard is asleep while the robbery is happening on the numerous camera footage behind him.

I don’t feel comfortable wishing anyone to lose their job and no club benefits from that. Nothing gives you the points back.

Yet you’re in a privileged career where, let’s be honest, it’s not a hard workload is it?

You get a huge salary for watching football, and each time there is a goal you have to draw a straight line. Fans would love that gig.

My own opinion on any video assistance was that if you can’t implement it consistently then it’s worth going back to how it used to be.

We seem one of the few nations who struggle to execute the system, one week making a decision on an incident which is opposite to the outcome if the very same scenario occurred a month later.

The concept was designed for ‘obvious error’ but there seems to be confusion in the Prem what that actually means.

Instead of asking officials to re-look at a clear oversight, every last detail of every goal is dissected.

I can’t argue though when it helps clarifies factual situations.

That’s why goal line Technology fitted in seamlessly. It’s the pregnant rule, your either pregnant or not pregnant.

Offside should be the same. Even if measures to the last inch of shirt, your either offside or onside.

Until inexplicably the human doesn’t do his job. The moment that happens it becomes pointless.

You can’t have a competition where one week someone does his job, the next week they don’t.

Integrity has gone.

Dan