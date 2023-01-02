Arsenal News Latest News

Arsenal fans cannot get enough of Odegaard after his stunning show against Brighton

Martin Odegaard was unplayable in Arsenal’s match against Brighton on Saturday and the club’s fans cannot get enough of their fantastic captain.

The Norwegian has been one of Arsenal’s finest players in this campaign and has inspired their position atop the Premier League table as they target a first league crown since 2004.

Odegaard has been an inspiring signing since he moved to the Emirates in 2021 and is now one of the favourite players for the Gooners.

A report on The Daily Mail reveals Arsenal fans were absolutely delighted as the Norwegian pulled off one stunning pass after another in the win against the Seagulls and they curated some of the reactions.

One said: ‘That Odegaard pass… my word’. Another added: ‘What an assistant from Odegaard. Bergkamp was our magician. Odegaard is our wizard.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard is arguably having the best season of his career and we are lucky to have him in our squad at the moment.

The midfielder will be instrumental to anything we eventually achieve this season.

Hopefully, in this second half of the season, he will maintain his fine run of form and help us achieve success as a club.

His combination with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli can fire us to glory and possibly end our title drought.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

Mikel Arteta talks about Excitement, skill and a great end to 2022 at Brighton

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal to make a new bid for main January target
“Kevin de Bruyne sees it, Odegaard sees it” Merson heaps praise on Arsenal midfielder
Has the World Cup had an affect on the form of William Saliba?
Posted by

Tags Martin Odegaard

3 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. That pass to Martinelli was awesome but I rate the finish for his goal against BHA even higher. What a way to score in spite of box full of bodies.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs