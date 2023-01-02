Arsenal fans cannot get enough of Odegaard after his stunning show against Brighton

Martin Odegaard was unplayable in Arsenal’s match against Brighton on Saturday and the club’s fans cannot get enough of their fantastic captain.

The Norwegian has been one of Arsenal’s finest players in this campaign and has inspired their position atop the Premier League table as they target a first league crown since 2004.

Odegaard has been an inspiring signing since he moved to the Emirates in 2021 and is now one of the favourite players for the Gooners.

A report on The Daily Mail reveals Arsenal fans were absolutely delighted as the Norwegian pulled off one stunning pass after another in the win against the Seagulls and they curated some of the reactions.

One said: ‘That Odegaard pass… my word’. Another added: ‘What an assistant from Odegaard. Bergkamp was our magician. Odegaard is our wizard.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard is arguably having the best season of his career and we are lucky to have him in our squad at the moment.

The midfielder will be instrumental to anything we eventually achieve this season.

Hopefully, in this second half of the season, he will maintain his fine run of form and help us achieve success as a club.

His combination with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli can fire us to glory and possibly end our title drought.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about Excitement, skill and a great end to 2022 at Brighton

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids