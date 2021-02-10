Arsenal fans can’t get over Mesut Ozil’s latest role

Arsenal fans have taken to social media in hysterics after seeing Mesut Ozil deployed at left-back for Fenerbahce.

The Gunners were eager to see the back of the former German international, with the player deemed a luxury player that doesn’t do enough tracking back or defensive work, but ironically he has been deployed in defence for his new club.

Many fans cried out for Ozil to be given another chance in the team, while the majority were of the theory that he wasn’t worth the monster wage-packet that he was cashing week-in week-out.

That is all behind us now however, but that hasn’t stopped Arsenal fans from talking about our former star-man, even if it is based on shock.

Özil playing Left Back, this isn’t what I signed up for pic.twitter.com/lE4J8nY2Wg — Conor (@ArtiIIero) February 9, 2021

Some moved to joke that we should return him to North London thanks to our dire options at left-back even, thanks to the departures of Sead Kolasinac and Ainsley Maitland-Niles in January.

We need a left back as a back up for Tierney. Might aswell buy Mesut Ozil back after that performance tonight 😅😅😅 — Make Arsenal Great Again (@MAFCGA1) February 9, 2021

Sign him up, back up left back https://t.co/3R9Ra9Fy68 — Haram Ball FC (@fabli0mari) February 9, 2021

One former player who would likely back the idea is Armand Traore, who recently claimed that having a right-footed player playing at left-back brought an imbalance to the team, when speaking to Astro SuperSport following their coverage of our loss to Aston Villa.

Is it weird to see Ozil playing as a defender and helping the team out, when he used to be berated for not helping out retrieving the ball?

Patrick