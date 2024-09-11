Arsenal fans can’t wait for this bloody international break to finally be over

We can’t wait for the International break to be over!

Unless England are in a major tournament the International break is arguably far from being as enjoyable as watching your team in action, in this case, Arsenal.

It’s not as easy to feel as engaged with your National team as much as your main domestic team (Arsenal), who we watch religiously live or through highlights of every game of the season. There’s just not that connection!

Even though everyone is there together collectively supporting their nation, at heart they’re all fans of different clubs which mean more to them, (well for most).

During the International break countries play only a couple of games across the space of a handful of days which isn’t enough to get supporters back at home enthralled, in comparison to the 38 Premier League matches a season for example plus all the extra cup games..

Arsenal have the chance alongside hundreds of other clubs to win multiple major honours every year, however when it comes to International sides they’re lucky at maximum to win a single trophy every two years. Unlike with domestic football, International sides have little opportunity of claiming a piece of silverware, with the potential wait dragging on for years if not decades, or over half centuries, for instance with England after winning the 1966 World Cup. This is something which only a small majority of the nation can even just about remember!

People aren’t as patriotic overall as they used to be and it’s not a surprise. Let’s take the UK for example. The cost of living has gone through the roof in the past two years, wages have stagnated for over a decade, house prices are unaffordable for youngsters and according to Reuters 41% of Gen Z aren’t a fan of the British Monarchy, which has stood for over 1000 years and one of the few remaining royal families around the World.

YouGov also found that less than half those aged 18-24 are proud to be English, on top of there being over a £20 billion economic debt at the moment. Therefore it’s tricky to imagine why more football fans should be patriotic and embrace their country and football team, when domestic issues in their own countries aren’t being sorted.

England have their rivalries of course such as with Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Argentina and home nations such as Scotland and Wales, but it’s just not the same as Arsenal versus Spurs for example. When the Three Lions under new manager Lee Carsley’s beat Ireland 2-0 in their Nations League match on Saturday, there just wasn’t the intensity and atmosphere which you would expect from a raging North London derby.

Despite the International break not being amongst many as their favourite period of the football calendar, England and many other national sides need this time to qualify for major tournaments such as the World Cup and Euros which they couldn’t do without!

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…