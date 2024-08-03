Arsenal fans say Arteta never promotes from the Academy – Is this his chance to prove us all wrong?

The Arsenal US pre-season tour has made it clear that Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly are the ones who will shape the future of Arsenal. They have proven themselves to be more than capable against Premier League opposition.

In the upcoming 2024–25 season, Mikel Arteta should fully integrate them into his first-team squad. The Hale End duo’s impressive pre-season performances against Bournemouth, Manchester United, and Liverpool indicate that they will quickly establish themselves as full-fledged first-team players.

While some may disagree, the two young players are fully prepared. Fans should be excited to see what they can bring to the table.

Nwaneri is a versatile attacking player who can step in for Odegaard or Saka when needed, and he’s also capable of playing as an LCM against teams that employ a low block.

As Arteta said at the end of our USA tour about the youngsters that had joined the squad: “I’m really pleased with all of them. Unfortunately, I wanted to give opportunities to all of them, but we didn’t have enough time to do so, but especially the ones that played, I think they performed & responded incredibly well.

“So that’s something that we take from the tour as well, that we have a lot of talent there that we want to use & they show that they are very much pushing to earn the right to play with us.”

Midfielder Lewis-Skelly has really shown his mastery of the inverted fullback role. He could potentially be the perfect replacement for Zinchenko and Partey, who are both expected to leave Arsenal in the near future.

People were curious as to why Arsenal chose to pursue a 28-year-old like Mikel Merino, but it’s these kinds of deals that pave the way for promising talents like Nwaneri to join the team. Both are ready and have the right mindset to seize any opportunity and succeed.

What do you think? Are Nwaneri and Lewis Skelly the next Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka? It will be just as interesting to see which players Arteta doesn’t buy replacements for in the transfer window as well as who he does….

Jack Anderson

