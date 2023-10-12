Arsenal fans confront shaken Nasri during their game against Man City

Samir Nasri, who controversially left Arsenal for Manchester City during his playing days, was in attendance at the Emirates Stadium when Arsenal faced City in the Premier League last weekend. However, a report in the Daily Mail indicates that the Frenchman was left frightened by some Arsenal supporters.

Nasri was a prominent figure during his time at the Emirates, but he made a highly controversial move to City when they made him an irresistible offer. His previous returns to the Emirates had been met with hostility from Arsenal fans, so it’s somewhat surprising that he chose to attend the game last weekend.

A clip that emerged online shows some Arsenal supporters confronting Nasri, who appeared visibly shaken by the confrontations. One fan was heard shouting, “he sold his soul,” highlighting the strong emotions that still surround his departure from the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is a surprise that Nasri came to the Emirates, considering how hostile the club’s fans have always been towards him since that move to Manchester City.

He probably now knows how deep the hatred some Arsenal fans have for him is and may never come to the Emirates again.

In the end, we enjoyed the game more than the Frenchman because we defeated City in front of our supporters.

