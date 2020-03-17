Arsenal News Latest News

These Arsenal fans convinced Dani Ceballos has dropped a pretty big hint over his future

Dani Ceballos’ cryptic post has attracted attention…

Many Arsenal fans think on-loan Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has dropped a pretty big hint over his future.

Make what you will of this tweet below from the Spain international, who has been with us this season but whose long-term future remains in some doubt…

Now, this might just be an innocent enough tweet remembering the time he was unveiled with his Arsenal shirt, but that’s not how a lot of fans on Twitter are taking it.

Given how unclear it is whether or not Ceballos will stay with us, it perhaps makes sense that many are now assuming we will not be taking up the option to keep him permanently.

More Stories / Latest News

Ceballos has perhaps not had the impact many would have hoped, though injuries have not helped him and he had started to look impressive once again after recently returning to the first-team fold.

Whatever the right choice is, it seems many have made up their mind that Ceballos is hinting his time at Arsenal will end up simply being a memory…

Posted by

Tags Dani Ceballos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs