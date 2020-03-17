Dani Ceballos’ cryptic post has attracted attention…

Many Arsenal fans think on-loan Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has dropped a pretty big hint over his future.

Make what you will of this tweet below from the Spain international, who has been with us this season but whose long-term future remains in some doubt…

Now, this might just be an innocent enough tweet remembering the time he was unveiled with his Arsenal shirt, but that’s not how a lot of fans on Twitter are taking it.

Given how unclear it is whether or not Ceballos will stay with us, it perhaps makes sense that many are now assuming we will not be taking up the option to keep him permanently.

Ceballos has perhaps not had the impact many would have hoped, though injuries have not helped him and he had started to look impressive once again after recently returning to the first-team fold.

Whatever the right choice is, it seems many have made up their mind that Ceballos is hinting his time at Arsenal will end up simply being a memory…

Not like this man 😓 — LacaZte. (@LacaZte) March 16, 2020

@myers_callum oh no hes going — Ashley Rollinson (@arollinson95) March 16, 2020

Gracias Dani, very unfortunate we did not get to see more of you under Mikel. Finally we were starting to get some balance with you in the team. Best of luck wherever you go. — a (@chiefdouzi) March 16, 2020

We ain’t ever seeing you again are we? pic.twitter.com/UI2wXalZl9 — ً (@JordynAFC) March 16, 2020

He’s leaving for sure guys after this post — deals (@dealson12) March 16, 2020

This looks like a goodbye then 😔 — Terrifying Torreira (@TerrifyingTorr1) March 16, 2020

Is this a goodbye? — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) March 16, 2020