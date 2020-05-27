Arsenal fans could be digitally streamed into the Emirates Stadium once Premier League returns

The Premier League could try some imaginative ways of adding atmosphere to games.

Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium could reportedly be one of the grounds to experiment with fans being digitally streamed into games once the Premier League returns this summer.

It is looking increasingly likely that English football will follow the Bundesliga in starting up again soon in a bid to complete the 2019/20 season, which had to be put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The UK ended up being one of the hardest-hit countries, but lockdown appears to have had the desired effect as infections and deaths now seem to be noticeably declining.

Still, it may be some time before we see football stadiums being packed full of fans again, and the Express report that one way around this could be fans being digitally brought into grounds at Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City, making use of the digital LED strip around the pitch.

The report suggests fans’ faces could be shown on that screen in a bid to improve the atmosphere, which has been admittedly lacking since games in Germany got going again.