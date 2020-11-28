Arsenal fans crash website in rush to grab one of the 2,000 tickets available

Arsenal fans have crashed the club’s website as they struggle to get one of the 2,000 tickets that have been made available for their game against Rapid Vienna on Thursday.

Football has been played behind closed doors for much of this year since the coronavirus pandemic forced the game to be suspended in March.

Football in England resumed in July for the end of last season and this campaign started with no fans in September. England has been on lockdown for a month now and that ends next week.

The country’s government has partially lifted the ban on fans entering the stadiums through a tiered restriction system and some London teams will be allowed to have 2,000 fans in their stadia during this period, Arsenal is one of them.

Arsenal’s game against Rapid Vienna on Thursday is set to be the first game on English soil to welcome fans into the stadium.

The Gunners placed the raffle for the limited tickets on their website and said fans will get the tickets based on a first-come, first-serve basis.

As the portal opened, the traffic was so much that the fans crashed the website, the Daily Mail reports.

The report claims that fans woke up early on Saturday morning to be among the first to get the limited tickets, but some were left frustrated after the club’s website crashed.