Arsenal fans did not show their class with booing of ex-Hale End starlet v Ipswich

Were gooners right to continuously boo Omari Hutchinson?

Ipswich Town winger Omari Hutchinson was once at the books of the Gunners before making a shock move in 2022. The 19-year-old winger at the time hadn’t even made a senior appearance for the first team ,despite making the bench on a few occasions prior to his exit.

Having impressed with the Arsenal U23s, he just couldn’t break into the first team, with Chelsea pouncing on our failure to tie him down to a new contract. The player went on to only make two appearances in his first and only season for the Blues in 2022/23 before moving on loan to join the Tractor Boys for the subsequent campaign. Having impressed for Ipswich last season and helping them to achieve top flight status, his move was made permanent at the start of the campaign thanks to a £22million fee.

The game against Ipswich last time out was the first time he has faced his boyhood club since his move away, and it’s safe to say he was met with hostility. The young Englishman was audibly booed by a fairly huge section of the Arsenal faithful at the Emirates, this was clearly heard anytime he held the ball for a prolonged period of time. This was absolutely needless to say the least considering the age at which he even left us, yes he clearly made things difficult in our attempts to tie him down, but it certainly didn’t warrant the treatment he got in the game.

He doesn’t owe us anything, he didn’t even make a senior appearance for crying out loud! Things like that from a small section of the fan base is what is giving a negative perception of gooners in general to the outside footballing world. Regardless of what it even sends out, it just wasn’t right, we’re a club with class and that was poorly represented by his treatment, we are way better than that!

BENJAMIN KENNETH

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…