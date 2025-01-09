Arsenal fans do not want their team to wait to sign Premier League attacker

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Bryan Mbeumo, but their fans are eager for the Brentford star to join the club much sooner.

The Gunners are focused on identifying players who can enhance their squad ahead of the next campaign, with several names under consideration. Like other top clubs, Arsenal tend to avoid making unnecessary signings during the January transfer window unless an exceptional opportunity arises.

The winter market is notoriously difficult, as most clubs are unwilling to part with key players midway through the season. Arsenal are well aware of these challenges and are unlikely to push for significant additions this month. However, Mbeumo’s impressive form this season has caught the eye of supporters, many of whom are urging the club to bring him in now rather than wait until the summer.

The Brentford forward has been enjoying a fantastic goalscoring campaign and is viewed as a player who could make an immediate impact at the Emirates. According to Football Insider, Arsenal fans are pushing for the club to accelerate their interest in Mbeumo and secure his signature before the current window closes.

While signing Mbeumo this month would undoubtedly strengthen Arsenal’s attack, it is highly unlikely that Brentford would agree to sell one of their key players during the second half of the season. Mbeumo’s contributions have been crucial to Brentford’s success, and the club would understandably resist any efforts to lure him away in January.

As the summer window approaches, Arsenal are expected to prioritise their pursuit of Mbeumo and ensure they remain competitive in the race for his signature. Adding a player of his calibre would bolster their attacking options and provide further depth to their squad.

Although it would be ideal to secure his services now, the reality of the January market means Arsenal may need to exercise patience. For now, they will likely focus on maximising their existing resources and preparing for a strong finish to the season while planning their summer moves carefully.