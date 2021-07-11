Arsenal fans excited about insider claiming bid for James Maddison

Leicester expecting move from Arsenal for Maddison

Leicester City and James Maddison’s camp are expecting a move from Arsenal in a few weeks’ time, reports the AFCBell.

As they say among Arsenal fans ‘when the Bell tolls, you listen.’ And the latest development from the self-confessed “insider” was certainly as exciting as it can get for the Gunners faithful.

The North London outfit have already confirmed the signing of Nuno Tavares, while Anderlecht’s Albert Sambi Lokonga is expected to follow suit. Ben White is also ‘one step away’ from becoming an Arsenal player.

James Maddison’s camp are expecting an Arsenal approach in the next few weeks, he is the club’s primary target. Maddison has been offered a four-year deal and would earn twice as much as he earns at Leicester and wear an iconic number. (Source: @TheAFCBeII) pic.twitter.com/6iLluPU9rc — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 10, 2021

And now it appears like Leicester star James Maddison is the next on technical director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta’s shopping list.

According to the report, Arsenal have already offered the 24-year-old a five-year contract, and the iconic number 10 shirt at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are also willing to double his current wages of £100k per week at the King Power Stadium.

With the injury record Arsenal’s academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe has, signing an elite replacement in James Maddison only seems rational. The 24-year-old is still far from his prime stages and Arsenal can reap the rewards for several years by investing in him this summer.

Premier League proven, young, set-piece specialist, Maddison is definitely going to tick a lot of boxes.

Only Bruno Fernandes (73) attempted more shots from outside the box than James Maddison (54) in the 2020-21 Premier League. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) July 10, 2021

The attacking midfielder joined the Foxes in 2018 from Norwich City and has been one of their standout performers. In the 118 appearances he has made for them, Maddison has 47 goal involvements.

With the Englishman, the London side can expect more goals from outside the box, something they haven’t witnessed with the current crop of players.

Last season, Maddison’s figures of Key Passes/Passes into Final Third/Shot-Creating Actions were one of the best in the league at 2.23/3.69/4.50.

It’s safe to say that Maddison has a whole bunch of qualities packed inside him. Convert those qualities into financial terms, and Leicester will be looking for a fee around £60 million, which is unlikely to be unsurmountable for Arsenal.

The thought of James Maddison recieving Thomas Partey's line-breaking passes on the half turn has me really excited. — Jerome (@Klarence_o) July 10, 2021

The Gunners can end up generating massive cash reserves if they offload several players from their already bloated squad.

———-

The news has certainly got me going. Just imagine Smith Rowe, Maddison and Saka operating behind Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. That is certainly a scary thought for the Premier League teams.

That quartet can become one of the most dimensional and unpredictable in the Premier League.

With a good pack of midfielders and defenders behind them, Arsenal can definitely push for the title in a few years’ time, in my opinion.

…

What do you think about the Maddison links? Should Arsenal go for another type of midfielder?

Drop down your comments below…

Yash Bisht