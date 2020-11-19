Arsenal fans favourite confident of victory over Leeds

Ian Wright has told his podcast that there is ‘nothing to work out’ ahead of Arsenal’s fixture with Leeds on Sunday.

The Gunners will make the long trip to Yorkshire for the weekend’s Premier League match with last season’s Championship winners, with the need to overturn a torrid run of form.

Our side has lost three of their last four PL outings, with Aston Villa piling on the misery with a 3-0 victory at the Emirates just before the international break.

While you could be forgiven for having reservations over a win at the weekend given our form, this weekend’s opponents can boast the joint-worst defensive record in the division, and should be the perfect hunting ground to put our goal-scoring issues behind us.

Ian Wright isn’t amongst those with doubts on whether our side will gain a much-needed victory however.

“Did you see when Leeds came and played us in the FA Cup?” he told the Wrighty’s House podcast.

“They gave us a chasing bro. Oh my God, it was a joy to watch what they did to my team!

“But what you see is how reliant it is on every single player doing their exact specific jobs.

“You look at Kalvin Phillips missing, they lost 4-1 only because nobody else can play the role that he plays.

“He doesn’t have a plan B. We know exactly what Bielsa is going to do. He’s not going to come and say ‘they’ve changed’, there’s nothing to work out.”

Are Leeds the perfect team to play to put our woes behind us?

Patrick