Arsenal fans fear missing out on Onana as rivals emerge as keen

Fans are now fearing the worst as other potential suitors join the race to sign Andre Onana this summer, with Arsenal claimed not to have tabled a bid as of yet.

We’ve been strongly linked with a move to bring the Cameroon international into the club this summer, with much speculation claiming the results of his appeal from a doping ban would play a role in negotiations.

The goalkeeper has since had those results, with his ban being reduced from 12 months down to nine, with him being allowed to make his return to action in November.

Charles Watts, Arsenal correspondent for Goal, insists that while we have held talks with the player´s representatives, no bid has been tabled yet, and now fans are growing worried about us missing out on another target, after Emi Buendia joined Aston Villa despite our own interest.

We are bound to miss out again because we always procrastinate!! @Arsenal we have to become more aggressive with our transfer dealings! We have a proven track record of dilly-dallying and missing out! We need to change, be more aggressive and show our intent! COYG! — TT 🔴⚪ (@TT_1007) June 15, 2021

if we bottle another transfer like buendia then Arteta, Edu and the kroenke's needs to go — 🔰 (@KaafirKieran) June 15, 2021

We will lose him 100% — AJ🔴⚪️ (@RedAndWhiteAlex) June 15, 2021

The consequences on not wrapping up and waiting and waiting …… — SUNNY (@SUNNYHEATSEEKER) June 15, 2021

Our reason for supposedly not tabling an offer as of yet could well be down to Bernd Leno. The German is our current number one, but with him currently at Euro 2020, he may well have put his future on hold.

Leno has already admitted that he is open to seeking out a new challenge, but has also said that he isn´t desperate to leave, while Onana isn´t likely to join if he isn´t going to be guaranteed regular playing time.

Has the Buendia deal left a sour taste in the mouths, increasing the paranoia that we may struggle in this summer´s window?

Patrick