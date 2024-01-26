Arsenal fans feel exposed after their set-piece routine was analysed

Arsenal fans are reportedly unhappy with the Premier League after the league’s analysis of the team’s brilliant set-piece routine on TV. The Gunners have been performing impressively in the Premier League, and after returning from their winter break in Dubai, they defeated Crystal Palace 5-0.

The first goal of that match resulted from a well-executed corner routine, showcasing meticulous training ground preparation. Arsenal fans celebrated this successful set-piece play. However, their satisfaction turned into discontent when the Premier League analyzed and dissected the movements of Arsenal’s players and other aspects of the routine in a review show.

According to reports in the Daily Mail, Arsenal supporters feel that this analysis has exposed their team’s tactics. They believe that, now that the set-piece routine has been dissected on television, opponents will find it easier to defend against Arsenal’s strategies.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have a manager who can easily develop a new system to cause trouble for any opponent, so this should not bother us.

We will still win games and score goals if our corner routine is defended well by opponents.

