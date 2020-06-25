Arsenal News Latest News

Arsenal fans give a mixed reaction to team to start against Southampton

The official Arsenal team to face Southampton is in and it features four changes from the team that started against Brighton at the weekend.

Mesut Ozil, for the third game running, does not feature and Alexandre Lacazette has had to make way for Eddie Nketiah.

Granit Xhaka is back and Kieran Tierney is in for Saed Kolasinac.

The Arsenal fans have of course been responding on Twitter and on the face of it there is a very mixed reception.

Some Arsenal fans are pleased with the team and some have shown their displeasure, especially with Ozil being omitted, which was to be expected from the German followers.

This is just a taste of what the initial reactions have been

On a personal level, I am happy with this lineup. Lacazette’s record away from home has been abysmal and selecting Ozil would have been a huge step backwards.

Hopefully, this team will be good enough to grab all three points this evening but if it is not that is no reason for Arteta to change the direction he is going in, he has to maintain the course because there really is no other option with the squad currently at his disposal.

More Stories / Latest News
Posted by

Tags Arsenal team reaction

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. ThirdManJW says:
    June 25, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Laca has been terrible this season, and Ozil retired about 3 years ago, and has barely turned up for an away game in his 7 years with us anyway!

    Reply
  2. Mrcool says:
    June 25, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    Arteta should play auba in his natural position once and for all.

    Ozil may be lazy but he is still way better than ceballos. Why bench your best earner?

    He should be made to work for his huge wage and not keep him on the bench all the time.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs