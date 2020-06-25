Arsenal fans give a mixed reaction to team to start against Southampton

The official Arsenal team to face Southampton is in and it features four changes from the team that started against Brighton at the weekend.

Mesut Ozil, for the third game running, does not feature and Alexandre Lacazette has had to make way for Eddie Nketiah.

Granit Xhaka is back and Kieran Tierney is in for Saed Kolasinac.

The Arsenal fans have of course been responding on Twitter and on the face of it there is a very mixed reception.

Some Arsenal fans are pleased with the team and some have shown their displeasure, especially with Ozil being omitted, which was to be expected from the German followers.

This is just a taste of what the initial reactions have been

This eleven is good enough to win this game. If the attitude and performance are at the right level then we win, simple as that.

Get it done boys. — Terry Lock (@terry_lock) June 25, 2020

No Özil or Lacazette 😩pic.twitter.com/QFpkvTBmbC — Dammit Arsenal 🤦🏻‍♀️ (@DammitArsenal) June 25, 2020

Arteta just dropped the best lineup in the history of world football — Shyko (@FwShyko) June 25, 2020

Why can’t we just play Ozil at 10 and Aubameyang at striker 😭 — Aubazette (@ArsenalSociety) June 25, 2020

Awful line up we are losing again boys — Championship Incoming (@BanterFCfan) June 25, 2020

Can we start Özil soon? — holden107 (@holden107) June 25, 2020

On a personal level, I am happy with this lineup. Lacazette’s record away from home has been abysmal and selecting Ozil would have been a huge step backwards.

Hopefully, this team will be good enough to grab all three points this evening but if it is not that is no reason for Arteta to change the direction he is going in, he has to maintain the course because there really is no other option with the squad currently at his disposal.