Arsenal fans give a mixed reaction to team to start against Southampton

The official Arsenal team to face Southampton is in and it features four changes from the team that started against Brighton at the weekend.
Mesut Ozil, for the third game running, does not feature and Alexandre Lacazette has had to make way for Eddie Nketiah.
Granit Xhaka is back and Kieran Tierney is in for Saed Kolasinac.
The Arsenal fans have of course been responding on Twitter and on the face of it there is a very mixed reception.
Some Arsenal fans are pleased with the team and some have shown their displeasure, especially with Ozil being omitted, which was to be expected from the German followers.
This is just a taste of what the initial reactions have been
This eleven is good enough to win this game. If the attitude and performance are at the right level then we win, simple as that.
Get it done boys.
— Terry Lock (@terry_lock) June 25, 2020
No Özil or Lacazette 😩pic.twitter.com/QFpkvTBmbC
— Dammit Arsenal 🤦🏻♀️ (@DammitArsenal) June 25, 2020
Arteta just dropped the best lineup in the history of world football
— Shyko (@FwShyko) June 25, 2020
Why can’t we just play Ozil at 10 and Aubameyang at striker 😭
— Aubazette (@ArsenalSociety) June 25, 2020
Awful line up we are losing again boys
— Championship Incoming (@BanterFCfan) June 25, 2020
Can we start Özil soon?
— holden107 (@holden107) June 25, 2020
On a personal level, I am happy with this lineup. Lacazette’s record away from home has been abysmal and selecting Ozil would have been a huge step backwards.
Hopefully, this team will be good enough to grab all three points this evening but if it is not that is no reason for Arteta to change the direction he is going in, he has to maintain the course because there really is no other option with the squad currently at his disposal.
2 Comments
Laca has been terrible this season, and Ozil retired about 3 years ago, and has barely turned up for an away game in his 7 years with us anyway!
Arteta should play auba in his natural position once and for all.
Ozil may be lazy but he is still way better than ceballos. Why bench your best earner?
He should be made to work for his huge wage and not keep him on the bench all the time.