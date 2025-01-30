Arsenal fans give their reaction to Neto after mistake against Girona

Arsenal fans have only seen Neto start one Champions League game for the club, but many are already expressing their dissatisfaction and hoping not to see him in goal again. The Brazilian goalkeeper was brought in on loan from Bournemouth during the summer transfer window as cover for David Raya, following the sale of Aaron Ramsdale.

Neto arrived at Arsenal with a wealth of experience, expected to provide reliable backup for Raya and step in whenever needed. The Gunners felt they were adding a solid, seasoned goalkeeper capable of stepping up if Raya were unavailable or needed a rest. However, Neto’s debut against Girona in the Champions League left much to be desired.

While the game started well for Arsenal, things took a turn when Girona opened the scoring against the run of play. Neto was at fault for the goal, having strayed too far off his line in an attempt to sweep up a ball. His mistimed movement left him exposed, allowing Girona to capitalise on the mistake. The goal did not go unnoticed by Arsenal supporters, and as they replayed it, many were left shaking their heads in disbelief.

According to Football Insider, some Arsenal fans have grown frustrated with Neto, feeling that his performance was not up to the standard expected at a club of Arsenal’s stature. Many are reportedly fed up and do not want to see him between the posts again until his loan spell concludes.

While Neto’s error was certainly costly, it’s important to remember that he is an experienced goalkeeper. There’s hope that he will learn from the mistake and perform better if given another opportunity in the future. If he does, he could yet prove himself as a reliable option for Arsenal when needed. For now, though, fans will be hoping Raya stays fit and available, as they look to continue their strong run in both domestic and European competitions.