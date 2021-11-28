Arsenal fans growing tired of this inconsistent summer signing

Mikel Arteta was absolutely convinced he needed Martin Odegaard in his team in the last summer transfer window.

Looking back at that long pursuit, was Arteta just under-appreciating Emile Smith Rowe because the Englishman was developed at Arsenal?

We all knew Smith Rowe was just getting started while Odegaard was busy escaping from Real Madrid, where he had struggled to make a name for himself.

Now the Norwegian cannot get a game while Smith Rowe is blossoming at the Emirates.

Football London reports that some Arsenal fans are questioning why the club even signed him in the first place.

The report curated the views of some fans on Twitter with at least one claiming the club could have signed a top winger with the money used to sign the Norwegian.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard is obviously talented and some of his passing is sublime.

However, some of us always wondered if he has the physicality to make it in the Premier League.

His struggles aren’t such a surprise if we’re being honest with ourselves, considering that he did struggle at a top club like Real Madrid.

It will be interesting to see if he can fight his way back into the team or if he will eventually ask to leave for yet another club.