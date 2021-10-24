Arsenal fans had a message for Martinez and ensured he got it

Emiliano Martinez served Arsenal well in the closing stages of the 2019/2020 season and helped the Gunners to win the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

But they sold him last season and he now plays between the posts for Aston Villa.

The Argentinian refused to remain the second choice to Bernd Leno at the Emirates and has proven to be better than the German at Villa.

However, some Arsenal fans don’t believe he is as good as their latest number one, Aaron Ramsdale and they told him so in Friday’s 3-1 win.

Birmingham Mail reports that after the Gunners had gone 3-0 up on the night, Arsenal fans mocked Martinez by chanting:

“Aaron Ramsdale, he’s better than you.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The jury is still out on Ramsdale, but on current form, he is clearly one of the best signings of the summer.

Martinez undoubtedly had a transforming effect on Arsenal when he was in goal in 2020.

However, the Gunners have moved on and look to have a much better number one at the moment.

The 3-1 win against Villa confirms that we know how to score against Martinez, although that doesn’t mean he isn’t still a quality goalkeeper.

Ramsdale will hope to also win some trophies for Arsenal as soon as he can.