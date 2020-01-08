Arsenal fans have a reason to be happy at last

Good times are here; brace up! by Lagos Gooner

Wow! I feel extremely happy. I can smile and proudly brag to whoever cares to listen, that I am an Arsenal fan. My club Arsenal seems to be on a rise once again and I am so glad about that.

Just immediately after our victory against Manchester United, I went straight to my big brother who is a Chelsea fan and I said “Watch out! We are back to recover lost times and this may not go down well with your club”. He laughed at me sarcastically and walked out on me. But who cares? As far as i am concerned, Arsenal with Arteta as coach will surely end the season in the top four and I don’t care who drops out for us. Boy! Am I so excited?

Our two games against Leeds and Manchester United are pointing towards one thing; and that is that we may not always play the best football, but we will always fight to win the game. Against Man United, we began the game well, scoring two goals against Manchester United Is not a child’s play; we did it in the first half but in the second half, we didn’t play too well but we won the game. This to me is the trait of a big team. We may not always play well, but we will give all we have to win the game. We won the game against United with a clean sheet. What a game! What a result!!

Against Leeds United, we started the game badly and were lucky not to concede a goal or two in the first half. Some good saves from Martinez, was all we needed to scale through the first half, unscathed. However, in the second half, we took the game to them. We won the game by a goal to nothing; we could have scored more than a goal, if Lacazette was in form. Against Leeds United, we didn’t really play well generally but we found a way to win the game. Winning games is all we need at this trying moment of our great club.

As an Arsenal fan, who lives in the midst of Chelsea and Manchester United fans, I get bashed aggressively by neighbours and family members whenever Arsenal loses a game. However, when we win games, I get to bash them to my utmost satisfaction, and that is all I need to be a happy Arsenal fan. The more Arsenal keeps winning, the more happier I become and the more troublesome I could get around my non-Arsenal supporting family. It feels good to be the one dishing out the punishment doesn’t it?

Good times are here friends; I seriously think we are gradually recovering lost times and that at the end of this season, we all will smile. Who believes so too? We are Arsenal and we proud.

Sylvester Kwentua