Arsenal fans have a very nervous few days ahead – What’s going on?

What’s going on in the transfer window?

As January slowly comes to an end, the hottest question among Arsenal fans is whether the club will sign a player this month or not.

With the club pushing for a Champions League spot this year, the need to add reinforcements was clear.

But as we head closer to February, the Gunners have added none and already let go of four senior squad players. Eddie Nketiah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might be next in the queue.

Calm before the storm? Or are we just calm? 😂 — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) January 28, 2022

If we think normally, all the stars align to indicate that the London outfit will indeed bring in fresh bodies to rejuvenate the current squad.

However, with each passing day, every fan is struggling to think of how exactly they are going to do just that? Especially in a transfer window which always proves to be very difficult.

Nah, this all points to Arsenal surely buying a new centre forward right? — Bhavs (@bhavss14) January 28, 2022

Mikel Arteta has been far from a perfect manager until now, but he deserves credit for at least making a push for a top four spot this season.

Arsenal are just two points off fourth-placed Manchester United with a game in hand. They also comparatively have an easier run-in in the Premier League, as opposed to their top four rivals.

But the loss against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup and the draw against bottom-placed Burnley carved open the fault lines of the current squad to a great degree.

Take Aubameyang and Nketiah out and Arsenal are left with 17 first team outfield players. https://t.co/xvukMd5Mwc — Lewis (@LGAmbrose) January 28, 2022

Alexander Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have only two open play goals between them, while Aubameyang has been frozen out of the team.

If the club doesn’t push for a top center forward in the few days left in the window, the hill of claiming a top four spot will only get higher.

These are exciting as well as nervous few days for the Gunners faithful. Don’t get me wrong, Arsenal can finish the window with two signings out of nowhere. But it can also go the other way, something I don’t want to think of.

What do you think of the current situation we find ourselves in? Drop down your thoughts in the comment section below…

Yash Bisht