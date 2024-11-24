Arsenal fans have had enough of Gabriel Jesus – Is it time to sell?

Gabriel Jesus endured another frustrating outing in Arsenal’s 3-0 victory against Nottingham Forest, as he failed to make an impact despite being allowed to lead the line. His struggles were further highlighted when 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri came off the bench late in the game and found the net, showcasing the kind of clinical finishing Arsenal fans have been longing to see from their starting striker.

Since his arrival from Manchester City in 2022, Jesus has managed just 15 Premier League goals, a figure that falls short of expectations for a striker leading a title-challenging side. According to Football Insider, a section of Arsenal fans appears to have lost patience with the Brazilian, with some calling for the club to part ways with him as soon as January. The report suggests that these supporters feel Jesus has failed to develop in his time at the Emirates and no longer offers the cutting edge needed to propel Arsenal to silverware.

Despite his lack of goals, Mikel Arteta continues to show faith in Jesus, likely valuing his work rate, versatility, and ability to link up play. However, critics argue that these attributes are insufficient without consistent goal-scoring contributions, especially in a team with aspirations of winning the Premier League. The emergence of young talents like Nwaneri only adds pressure on the experienced forward to deliver when given opportunities.

Arsenal must weigh their options carefully as the January transfer window approaches. While selling Jesus could provide funds to invest in a more clinical striker, the club would need to ensure they have adequate replacements lined up to maintain squad depth during a demanding campaign. Regardless, the Brazilian’s future at the club will depend heavily on his ability to rediscover his scoring touch in the weeks to come.