Arsenal fans have reason to fume at the officiating once again

Arsenal fans have been given yet another reason to fume over the inconsistency of officiating in their matches.

The Gunners are once again challenging for the Premier League title, but this season has been marred by inconsistent refereeing decisions that seem to go against them.

Some of these decisions have resulted in their players being sent off, such as Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard, for offences that opponents have escaped without bookings.

In their last game against Leicester City, Oliver Skipp should have been sent off for a foul and for kicking the ball away.

Arsenal fans watched in disbelief as the midfielder remained on the pitch, and a report from Football Insider reveals that the Gunners supporters were stunned by the inconsistency of the decisions against them.

They believe that if their players had been involved in similar incidents, they likely would have been sent off, and they feel they have proof to back this up.

While it has been a solid start to the season for the Gunners, their fans feel things could be even better if they weren’t consistently on the wrong side of officiating decisions.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It seems there is an agenda against us in the league, but our players have done well to navigate through the tough times and we will continue to win regardless.

