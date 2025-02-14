Arsenal fans have their say on a possible move for Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota has been linked with a move to Arsenal from Liverpool in the summer, as the Reds make the Portugal star available for transfer. Jota has been one of the finest strikers in England during his time at Liverpool, scoring some fantastic goals, including against Arsenal.
The Reds have an abundance of attacking talents and could easily offload him at the end of the term. At the moment, Luis Diaz is favoured to start matches for Liverpool, and the Colombian would remain the main man for some time because Arne Slot rarely changes his teams.
Jota could be looking for a new challenge in the summer amidst links to Arsenal, and Football Insider has revealed what Arsenal fans think. The report claims the Gunners’ supporters believe he would be a fine signing for their team and are okay with the idea of seeing Jota at the Emirates.
Arsenal has been linked with a high-profile striker, but Jota could also join them as an option to challenge the main man for the role. He has shown his quality in the Premier League, proving to be a clinical finisher capable of delivering in crucial moments. His ability to play across the front line would provide versatility to Arsenal’s attack, making him a valuable addition to the squad.
While Jota is undoubtedly a top-class forward, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool would be willing to sell him to a direct rival. The Reds’ decision could depend on several factors, including their plans for the squad under their new manager and whether they feel they can adequately replace him.
If Arsenal can convince Liverpool to part ways with Jota, it would strengthen their attacking options significantly. His experience in English football and proven goal-scoring ability could make a difference in their push for success. However, negotiations with Liverpool may not be straightforward, as clubs are often reluctant to strengthen a competitor.
With the summer transfer window approaching, speculation around Jota’s future is set to continue, and Arsenal fans will be eager to see whether their club makes a serious move for the talented forward.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
He is a terrific talent but the only way Liverpool can sell Jota to Arsenal is if he is surplus to requirements and the player himself pushes for a move.
Can you please stop telling us who Arsenal are going to buy in summer.
This is the repetition of what happened recently, Arsenal will end up buying no one.
Not sure where this peice came from, but it does not excites me neither do I see it happening
Fat No. Always injured and we already have enough perpetual crocks that we are unable to unload so no reason to add another one. There is a reason Liverpool wants to get rid off him. Don’t let them scam us
NO, NO, NO. We need an actual striker; no more messing about with versatility, interchanging, pressing, we need someone with presence and clinical finishing, or at least better than what we have.
How will Jota help us overcome low blocks? He lacks the size and strength to be a presence in the box for crosses and set pieces.
Lastly, we certainly don’t need another injury prone player we can’t consistently rely on, so a hard pass for me.
We would get an injury prone square peg for a striker, while we fund Liverpool’s move for a striker.
Durand,
I totally agree with you. It’s about time Arteta stopped using square pegs in round holes, and played the players in their preferred positions.
Versatility has its place obviously. But lets get back to just playing players in there correct positions.
It’s not rocket science. Someone once said that football is an easy game made complicated by overthinkers.
How true that is.
Why do Arteta like pushing Arsenal into buying second handed players for him? Why not go for Gapko? I think Arsenal should try Iraola of Bournemouth as there new coach, to see if he can attract players. Arteta’s excessive use of left footers are chasing other good players away from Arsenal. Seeing both Barcelona and Liverpool attracting Isak more than Arsenal is not a good development for us, despite spending huge monies.