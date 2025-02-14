Arsenal fans have their say on a possible move for Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota has been linked with a move to Arsenal from Liverpool in the summer, as the Reds make the Portugal star available for transfer. Jota has been one of the finest strikers in England during his time at Liverpool, scoring some fantastic goals, including against Arsenal.

The Reds have an abundance of attacking talents and could easily offload him at the end of the term. At the moment, Luis Diaz is favoured to start matches for Liverpool, and the Colombian would remain the main man for some time because Arne Slot rarely changes his teams.

Jota could be looking for a new challenge in the summer amidst links to Arsenal, and Football Insider has revealed what Arsenal fans think. The report claims the Gunners’ supporters believe he would be a fine signing for their team and are okay with the idea of seeing Jota at the Emirates.

Arsenal has been linked with a high-profile striker, but Jota could also join them as an option to challenge the main man for the role. He has shown his quality in the Premier League, proving to be a clinical finisher capable of delivering in crucial moments. His ability to play across the front line would provide versatility to Arsenal’s attack, making him a valuable addition to the squad.

While Jota is undoubtedly a top-class forward, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool would be willing to sell him to a direct rival. The Reds’ decision could depend on several factors, including their plans for the squad under their new manager and whether they feel they can adequately replace him.

If Arsenal can convince Liverpool to part ways with Jota, it would strengthen their attacking options significantly. His experience in English football and proven goal-scoring ability could make a difference in their push for success. However, negotiations with Liverpool may not be straightforward, as clubs are often reluctant to strengthen a competitor.

With the summer transfer window approaching, speculation around Jota’s future is set to continue, and Arsenal fans will be eager to see whether their club makes a serious move for the talented forward.