Arsenal fans have to stop dreaming, these transfers won’t happen

Every other day, the rumour mill is filled with several players being linked with a move to Arsenal when the transfer window reopens.

I have to admit that I enjoy reading these stories and I probably also dream of them happening.

But when I’m awake, I eventually tell myself the truth that some of these links are ridiculous and we simply do not have the means to see them through.

Arsenal has had the privilege of beating Liverpool and Manchester United to the signing of top players like Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez and I enjoyed that while it lasted, but we have to also accept the fact that we are no longer in that position.

We are currently closer to the bottom half of the Premier League table than we are to the top four yet we are being linked with a move for the likes of Kai Havertz, Edinson Cavani, Dries Mertens, Thomas Partey and Philippe Coutinho.

It is fine for us to be ambitious and want these players, but we aren’t the only teams that want them and we are no longer in a position to compete for top stars like these.

I am one of those fans who enjoy being linked with a move for top players, however, let’s face it, we are not going to sign any of those big name players so the earlier we stop dreaming, the better for us all.

An article from Ime