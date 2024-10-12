Arsenal fans hit back at Souness following his attack on Wenger

Graeme Souness recently claimed that Arsene Wenger was fortunate at Arsenal because he is not a “football man.”

The Frenchman revolutionised English football with his style of play when he became Arsenal’s manager in the mid-90s.

Under Wenger, the Gunners formed a fierce rivalry with Manchester United, making it challenging for either team to dominate the other.

Wenger also developed the careers of some of the Premier League’s greatest talents, and many regard him as one of the best coaches in English football history.

However, Souness suggested that Wenger was not truly passionate about football and was lucky to achieve the success he did at Arsenal.

According to Metro, these comments irritated Arsenal supporters, who quickly defended Wenger’s legacy by highlighting his sacrifices for the game.

Fans pointed out that he dedicated his life to managing Arsenal and was fully committed to bringing success to North London throughout his tenure.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is ignorant for anyone to suggest that Wenger did not deserve the success he enjoyed at the Emirates because the Frenchman did.

He challenged the status quo when he arrived in England’s top flight, and he proved to be a huge success.

ADMIN COMMENT

